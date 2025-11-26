WV Gov Pulls Back Statement That Two National Guard Members Shot, Killed In DC

(PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

WASHINGTON, D.C.–Two National Guard members have been shot near the White House in what’s being called a “targeted” attack.

FBI Director Kash Patel says the guard members were shot while on patrol and are in critical condition.

The suspect is in custody and is also being treated at a local hospital. Washington, DC police say they have not yet determined a motive.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser confirms multiple agencies are involved in the investigation. Patel says President Trump is being kept up-to-date on the situation. Earlier today, the governor of West Virginia retracted a post where he mistakenly said the guard members were dead.