Listen Live
Close
National

WV Gov Pulls Back Statement That Guard Soldiers Were Killed

WV Gov Pulls Back Statement That Two National Guard Members Shot, Killed In DC

Published on November 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights
(PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

WASHINGTON, D.C.–Two National Guard members have been shot near the White House in what’s being called a “targeted” attack.

FBI Director Kash Patel says the guard members were shot while on patrol and are in critical condition.

The suspect is in custody and is also being treated at a local hospital. Washington, DC police say they have not yet determined a motive.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser confirms multiple agencies are involved in the investigation. Patel says President Trump is being kept up-to-date on the situation. Earlier today, the governor of West Virginia retracted a post where he mistakenly said the guard members were dead.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close