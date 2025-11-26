WV Gov Pulls Back Statement That Guard Soldiers Were Killed
WV Gov Pulls Back Statement That Two National Guard Members Shot, Killed In DC
WASHINGTON, D.C.–Two National Guard members have been shot near the White House in what’s being called a “targeted” attack.
FBI Director Kash Patel says the guard members were shot while on patrol and are in critical condition.
The suspect is in custody and is also being treated at a local hospital. Washington, DC police say they have not yet determined a motive.
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser confirms multiple agencies are involved in the investigation. Patel says President Trump is being kept up-to-date on the situation. Earlier today, the governor of West Virginia retracted a post where he mistakenly said the guard members were dead.
More from WIBC 93.1 FM