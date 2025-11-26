Man Gets 32-Year Sentence for 2023 Hit-and-Run Crash in Hancock County

Aaron Magee (Source: Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office)

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Henry County man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for a hit-and-run crash from two years ago that seriously injured a teenager in neighboring Hancock County.

Aaron Magee, of Knightstown, who was 33 at the time of the incident, was found guilty of leaving the scene of the crash that resulted in death or catastrophic injury when he struck a young person on a bicycle in the 500 block of South Main Street in Wilkinson in June 2023. He received a 12-year prison sentence with an additional 20 years added from a habitual offender enhancement.

Court records show that the teenager suffered “catastrophic, near fatal” injuries in the crash. The victim also had to stay at a hospital in Chicago for months, undergoing extensive physical and speech rehabilitation.

According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton, Magee would refer to himself as a victim in recorded jail calls and said the kid who he hit with his car was a “menace to society.”

“I want to recognize Deputy Prosecutor Abigail Jessup, who dedicated more than two years of hard work to achieving justice in this case,” Eaton said in a statement after the the sentencing was handed down. “I also want to thank Chief Deputy Aimee Herring for her exceptional work during sentencing and throughout this prosecution.”

Magee also has had five prior felony convictions and five prior misdemeanors.