- Thanksgiving prep can be overwhelming - let local businesses handle the cooking this year.
- Variety of options from traditional turkey to unique sides and desserts to suit any gathering.
- Enjoy the holiday with loved ones instead of being tied to the kitchen.
Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, family, and, of course, delicious food.
But let’s face it, preparing a full Thanksgiving feast can be overwhelming, especially when you’d rather spend the day making memories with loved ones instead of being tied to the kitchen.
Luckily, Indianapolis is home to a variety of restaurants and local businesses offering carry-out Thanksgiving meals that make it easy to enjoy a stress-free holiday.
Whether you’re craving traditional turkey and stuffing, indulgent sides, or something a little more unique, these options have you covered.
From gourmet spreads to family-style classics, you can find the perfect meal to suit your gathering.
So, why not let someone else handle the cooking this year?
Sit back, relax, and savor the flavors of Thanksgiving without the hassle.
Find below 20+ Places Around Indianapolis Offering Carry-Out Thanksgiving Meals.
1. Big Hoffa’s BBQ
- Location: 800 E Main St, Westfield, IN 46074
- Description: A la carte holiday offerings including smoked turkey, ham, baked beans, green beans, mac and cheese, sweet corn, sweet yams, rolls, peach cobbler, and pumpkin cake.
- Website
2. Shapiro’s Delicatessen
- Location: 808 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
- Description: Whole Thanksgiving Meal for 8 people ($150) with roasted turkey, gravy, dressing, three sides, and rye bread or buns. Desserts available for an additional fee.
- Website
3. Kountry Kitchen
- Location: 1831 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202
- Description: Full Thanksgiving Dinner Package with turkey or ham, cornbread dressing, mac and cheese, green beans, cranberry sauce, gravy, and rolls. Serves 10–12 people.
- Website
4. Hollyhock Hill
- Location: 8110 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Description: Family-style meals featuring fried chicken, biscuits, whipped potatoes, sweet corn, and green beans. Other entrees include pork chops, tenderloin, and salmon.
- Website
5. Field Brewing
- Location: 303 E Main St, Westfield, IN 46074
- Description: Thanksgiving sides and desserts like chop salad, mac and cheese, stuffing, roasted veggies, cranberry androdolce, butter rolls, brownies, and cheesecake bites.
- Website
6. Illinois Street Food Emporium
- Location: 5550 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46208
- Description: Brunch offerings, appetizer platters, catered entrees, and desserts.
- Website
7. His Place Eatery
- Locations: 1411 W 86th St & 6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis, IN
- Description: Thanksgiving meal for 6–10 people with smoked turkey or ham, classic sides, cornbread muffins, and premium side upgrades like bourbon cream corn.
- Website
8. Oakley’s Bistro
- Location: 1464 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260
- Description: A la carte gourmet options like butternut squash soup, carrot ginger bisque, mashed potatoes, turkey bourbon gravy, and rosemary boule bread.
- Website
9. Pots & Pans Pie Co.
- Location: 4915 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205
- Description: Savory and sweet pies, including Thanksgiving dinner pies, chicken pot pies, and dessert pies like apple crumble and caramel pumpkin.
- Website
10. Sahm’s Family of Restaurants
- Locations: Various locations in Central Indiana
- Description: Take & Bake Meals for 6–8 people with turkey, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and more.
- Website
11. Trader’s Point Creamery
- Location: 9101 Moore Rd, Zionsville, IN 46077
- Description: Take-and-heat meals with smoked turkey, green beans, whipped potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, rolls, and pumpkin pie.
- Website
12. Market District
- Description: Chef-crafted catering with entrees like turkey, ham, lamb shanks, or prime rib, plus sides and desserts.
- Website
13. Buca di Beppo
- Description: Italian catering packages for 10+ people with salads, entrees, and desserts.
- Website
14. City BBQ
- Description: Smoked meats like boneless artisan hams, potato casserole, and apple cobbler. Serves 6–24 people.
- Website
15. Market Wagon
- Description: Farmers’ market selections with ready-made meals, sides, fresh produce, and desserts.
- Website
16. Maggiano’s
- Description: Thanksgiving Carryout Bundle with Caesar salad, turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, ravioli, and desserts.
- Website
17. MCL
- Description: Scratch kitchen catering with breakfast and Thanksgiving meal options, including delivery and setup.
- Website
18. Cooper’s Hawk
- Description: Thanksgiving Take-Home Kit with appetizers, sides, and desserts like pumpkin praline cheesecake.
- Website
19. Cracker Barrel
- Description: Heat N’ Serve Meals for 4–10 people with classic Thanksgiving dishes.
- Website
20. Bob Evans
- Description: Farmhouse Feasts with turkey, ham, or pot roast, plus sides like mashed potatoes, green beans, and pies.
- Website
21. Seasons 52
- Description: Thanksgiving Dinner for 4–6 with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, and pumpkin pie.
- Website
22. Whole Foods
- Description: Meals catering to dietary preferences like paleo, vegan, and gluten-free, with appetizers, soups, and desserts.
- Website
Each of these options offers a unique way to simplify your Thanksgiving while enjoying delicious, high-quality meals!