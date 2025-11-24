Source: Rebecca Noble / Getty

Democrats Want To Usurp Donald Trump. The Dems want to recover control of the military as an institution, which they had when President Eggplant was turning into a social petri dish of defeat and perversions.

Tony Katz delves into the controversial statements made by Democratic senators seemingly encouraging military personnel to disobey potential orders from President Trump. The episode featured an insightful conversation with Kurt Schlichter, Town Hall columnist, author, and retired U.S. Army colonel.

Katz opened the show addressing a video of Democratic senators, including Mark Kelly and Lissi Slutkin, telling military members they “can refuse illegal orders.” Katz interpreted this as Democrats suggesting Trump would issue illegal commands that should be disobeyed.

Schlichter offered his military expertise on the matter, calling the Democrats’ approach disingenuous: “It’s this insidious thing where they do, ‘Oh, we just happened to be reminding people of the basic concept of military law and placing in the context of Donald Trump without citing any actual illegal orders.’ What they want to do is recover control of the military as an institution.”

The retired colonel explained that in his 27-year military career, he never encountered the “quintessential illegal order” scenario that’s theoretically taught. “This is not something that comes up, and they didn’t just decide, ‘Well, you know, let’s go reiterate a basic concept of military law that every single soldier’s trained in and it almost never comes up.’ And then they place it specifically in the context of Donald Trump, labeling him a threat to our country,” Schlichter noted.

The conversation shifted to current challenges within the Republican Party, with Schlichter discussing his recent Town Hall piece about the party’s current struggles after previous victories. “Six months ago, you and I were running around high-fiving each other after a trail of wins… Now it’s defeat, setback, loss after defeat, setback and loss,” he said, while maintaining optimism about future prospects.

They also addressed divisions within the conservative movement, particularly regarding controversial figures like Nick Fuentes. Schlichter emphasized the need for coalition-building while maintaining boundaries: “There’s a difference between disagreements and some things that simply can’t be tenable.”

Although there are a number. Of people who want to argue with me on social media that Democrats didn’t call for the usurpation of the president of the United States and didn’t call on the military not to listen to the presidents of the United States. We all saw and we all heard this video from people like Senator Mark Kelly, Senator Elissa Slotkin, of Michigan, and a host of others. Speak directly to members of the military and the intelligence community who take risks each day keep Americans safe. We know you are under enormous stress and pressure right now. Americans trust their military, with that trust is at risk. This administration is pitting our uniform military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens like us. You all swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. Right now, the threats to our constitution aren’t just coming from a broad from right here at home. Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders. You can refuse illegal orders. How else could that possibly be seen other than the Democrats there and the Democratic Party writ large saying that Donald Trump is giving illegal orders and you should refuse them. Kurt Schlichter joins me right now, town Hall Columnist. He is the author of the Kelly Turnbull series of books available at Amazon.com, the latest Panama Red coming in 2025, and of course, a retired United States Army a full colonel, and Kurt, I come to you often on some of these military things, but usually military culture things. Even though you are a graduate of the of the War College. I don’t need to be a guy who served in the military to have commentaries. I have never bought into that argument. I don’t need to be aware to discuss abortion or anything else. How else to take this as a usurpation of saying, hey, you shouldn’t listen to President Trump. What was your take when you first heard this?

