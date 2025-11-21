Randolph County Funeral Home Under Investigation for Stealing Money

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A funeral home in Randolph County is under investigation for allegedly stealing money from families who thought they were getting prepaid funeral arrangements.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes and their four locations after about $36,000 was reported stolen from multiple people for their funeral services, with one one victim losing around $15,000. Detective Monte Gaddis said the amount of money stolen could rise as more people come forward.

“This is money that they’ve put in to take care of funeral arrangements for when somebody passes away in the future,” said Gaddis. “Obviously, it’s money that now is gone that they have to try and figure out how to take care of in the future.”

Families using Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes initially thought their money was going to a funeral plan trust through MasterChoice. After hearing that Wilson-Shook was closed, they called MasterChoice to check on their funds, but said there was no account in their name.

Victims are urged to check their funds and reach out to their local police stations if affected.

“If you have any funeral plans with Wilson-Shook, or any other funeral home, for that matter, reach out to whoever the holder of the agreement is,” Gaddis said. “Just contact them to make sure there are funds set up in their name and the amount of money they have put in.”

Three of the Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes are located in Randolph County: Thornburg Memorial Chapel, Thomas Memorial Chapel, and Fraze and Brooks Memorial Chapel. Dunkirk Memorial Chapel is located in Jay County.

Detectives with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received their first tip about the stolen funds on Monday. They are working with the Jay County Sheriff’s office on this case.

Detective Gaddis said the victims from the cases reported so far have expressed a great feeling of distrust.

“Distrust is a big part, and sadness,” he said. “The whole part of losing the money and not knowing that something that you’re planning for your future and your family’s future is now gone.”

Formal charges could come from the Randolph County Prosecutor’s Office sometime next week.