Listen Live
Close
Local

Randolph County Funeral Home Under Investigation for Theft

Randolph County Funeral Home Under Investigation for Stealing Money

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes and their four locations after about $36,000 was reported stolen.

Published on November 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A funeral home in Randolph County is under investigation for allegedly stealing money from families who thought they were getting prepaid funeral arrangements.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes and their four locations after about $36,000 was reported stolen from multiple people for their funeral services, with one one victim losing around $15,000. Detective Monte Gaddis said the amount of money stolen could rise as more people come forward.

“This is money that they’ve put in to take care of funeral arrangements for when somebody passes away in the future,” said Gaddis. “Obviously, it’s money that now is gone that they have to try and figure out how to take care of in the future.”

Families using Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes initially thought their money was going to a funeral plan trust through MasterChoice. After hearing that Wilson-Shook was closed, they called MasterChoice to check on their funds, but said there was no account in their name.

Victims are urged to check their funds and reach out to their local police stations if affected.

“If you have any funeral plans with Wilson-Shook, or any other funeral home, for that matter, reach out to whoever the holder of the agreement is,” Gaddis said. “Just contact them to make sure there are funds set up in their name and the amount of money they have put in.”

Three of the Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes are located in Randolph County: Thornburg Memorial Chapel, Thomas Memorial Chapel, and Fraze and Brooks Memorial Chapel. Dunkirk Memorial Chapel is located in Jay County.

Detectives with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received their first tip about the stolen funds on Monday. They are working with the Jay County Sheriff’s office on this case.

Detective Gaddis said the victims from the cases reported so far have expressed a great feeling of distrust.

“Distrust is a big part, and sadness,” he said. “The whole part of losing the money and not knowing that something that you’re planning for your future and your family’s future is now gone.”

Formal charges could come from the Randolph County Prosecutor’s Office sometime next week.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

It’s Time For Micah Beckwith To Go

Qahwah House
Local

Fishers Coffeehouse Targeted by Racist Vandalism

Curt Andersen mugshot
Local

Whitestown Man Charged with Voluntary Manslaughter in Shooting Death of Cleaning Worker

Indiana Guardsman
Local

ICE Detains Driver in Guardsman’s Fatal Crash

Judge's gavel on a wooden table, symbolizing justice, law, and legal authority.
News

Guy Relford’s Statement on Whitestown Shooting Case

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Photograph of the Indiana University sign located on the campus of Indiana University Bloomington.
Local

Fourth IU Fraternity Hit With Cease and Desist Order for Hazing

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close