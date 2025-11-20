Listen Live
Close
Local

ISP: Jeffersonville Man Was Impaired with Child in His Vehicle

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights
(PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind.–State Police gave more details on Wednesday regarding the arrest of a Jeffersonville man last week. They say 33-year-old Garrett Smeloksy was driving drunk with a child in his vehicle.

A trooper pulled Smeloksy over on November 12th around 9:30 pm near the I-265 10th street exit for failing to yield to emergency vehicles working a crash and for speeding.

Shortly after approaching Smeloksy, the trooper says Smeloksy was displaying signs of impairment. A search warrant was obtained for a blood sample. A one-month-old infant was found in the backseat unharmed. The child was eventually released to a family member.

Indiana’s move over law requires drivers to either change lanes to an adjacent lane or slow down to 10 mph below the speed limit if they cannot change lanes safely when passing any stationary vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road. This applies to emergency vehicles, highway maintenance, tow trucks, utility service vehicles, and even disabled vehicles. 

Police say they had enough evidence to arrest Smeloksy and take him to the Clark County Jail on the following charges.

  • Neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony
  • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18, a Level 6 felony
  • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Curt Andersen mugshot
Local

Whitestown Man Charged with Voluntary Manslaughter in Shooting Death of Cleaning Worker

Judge's gavel on a wooden table, symbolizing justice, law, and legal authority.
News

Guy Relford’s Statement on Whitestown Shooting Case

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Boone County Fatal Crash
Local

One Member of Indiana National Guard Killed in Boone County Crash

Indiana Guardsman
Local

ICE Detains Driver in Guardsman’s Fatal Crash

Indiana State Police upgrading cruisers with new Durangos and Mustangs
Local

Indiana State Police Unveils New Fleet Of Durangos And Mustangs

Photograph of the Indiana University sign located on the campus of Indiana University Bloomington.
Local

Fourth IU Fraternity Hit With Cease and Desist Order for Hazing

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close