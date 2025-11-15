IPS Commissioners Ratify Collective Bargaining Agreement with IEA

IPS Board of School Commissioners (Photo/WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) Board of School Commissioners has officially ratified the collective bargaining agreement with the Indianapolis Education Association (IEA).

After the IEA membership ratified the agreement on Oct. 28, the Board did the same during a special meeting on Thursday. The tentative agreement will cover the 2025–26 and 2026–27 school years and includes improved wages and clarification of ad hoc pay eligibility.

Other changes compared to recent contracts included in the agreement are a clarification and restructuring of ancillary and teacher-leader roles and district-wide 403(b) plan changes being memorialized.

Tina Ahlgren is a mathematics teacher for IPS as well as the bargaining chair of the Indianapolis Education Association. She said she was extremely proud of the deal the two sides were able to put together.

“We have seen this pay off with significantly increased retention of our certified teaching staff which has a direct, positive impact on the children that we serve,” Ahlgren said.

Year 1 features a 2.5% increase to base pay followed by a 1.5% increase to base pay in Year 2. The new minimum starting salary has been set to $54,800 for ’25-’26 and $55,600 for ’26-’27.

Ahlgren said while the raises are smaller compared to previous years, that is to be expected.

“That’s the fiscal reality for all of Indiana’s public schools in this moment of time,” said Ahlgren.

In a statement put out by IPS on Thursday, they said the ratification of the agreement “ensures stability and continued focus on student achievement across the district while supporting the dedicated educators of IPS.”