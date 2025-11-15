Listen Live
Services Set for Fallen Delaware County Cpl. Blake Reynolds

A public visitation for Cpl. Blake Reynolds will be held on Friday, Nov. 21, followed by a public service on Saturday, Nov. 22.

Published on November 15, 2025

MUNCIE, Ind. — Funeral services have been set for fallen Delaware County Cpl. Blake Reynolds.

Reynolds was struck and killed Wednesday, Nov. 12, while assisting a semi-truck driver stranded partially on the side of Interstate 69.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 21, from 2-7 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church at 6401 W. River Rd. in Muncie. A public service will follow at Delta High School on Saturday, Nov. 22, with the procession beginning at 10 a.m.

Reynolds will be laid to rest at Jones Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Allison, his parents, grandparents and a brother.

Blake Reynolds
Cpl. Blake Reynolds (Delaware County Sheriff’s Office)
