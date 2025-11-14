Listen Live
No More Monkeying Around: Chimp Returned After Zoo Escape

Visitors got an unexpected thrill Friday as a mischievous chimpanzee made a brief escape at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Published on November 14, 2025

Indianapolis Zoo
A chimpanzee briefly roamed free inside the Indianapolis Zoo on Friday, prompting staff to direct guests back to their cars or into secure indoor areas.

Indianapolis Fire Department records indicate dispatchers received a call at 10:10 a.m. about a possible animal bite at the zoo. However, zoo officials clarified that no one was hurt during the chimpanzee’s breakout.

Just before noon, a spokesperson for the Indianapolis Zoo confirmed that a female chimpanzee had gotten out of her exhibit at around 10 a.m. and was wandering loose inside the zoo. She was later tranquilized and safely moved back into her enclosure.

On Friday morning, visitors told FOX59/CBS4 that they were instructed to remain inside the dolphin pavilion while reports circulated of a chimpanzee on the loose. Several people also posted about the situation on Facebook, including a bus driver who said he was at the zoo on a field trip with children.

“I’m on a Field Trip at the Indianapolis Zoo with 37 kids, parents, and teachers. Why is there a Chimpanzee on the loose at the Zoo?” wrote bus driver Sherman Williams.

Sources within the zoo told FOX59 that the escaped chimp, who never left zoo grounds, is believed to be Mara. An image shared with FOX59 shows the chimp standing on top of the chimpanzee habitat.

At 11:42 a.m., police sources told FOX59 that the chimpanzee had been secured. Zoo officials later spoke briefly with reporters, confirming both the escape and successful recovery while commending staff for their quick actions in returning the animal safely to her exhibit.

According to the zoo spokesperson, no injuries occurred — not to guests, employees, or the chimp — and visitors were never in danger during the incident.

The zoo resumed normal operations at noon.

