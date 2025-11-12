Listen Live
Close
Politics

Trump Declares Veterans Day “Victory Day for World War I”

At Arlington National Cemetery on a frigid Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump announced a new designation for Veterans Day — renaming it “Victory Day for World War I”.

Published on November 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Veterans Day Honored At Arlington National Cemetery
Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Veterans Day will now also be recognized as “Victory Day for World War I,” honoring the United States’ role in Germany’s surrender on November 11, 1918.

During a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Trump declared, according to the New York Post, “Today is not only Veterans Day, but it’s my proclamation that we are now going to be saying and calling [it] Victory Day for World War I.”

He explained his reasoning by noting, “I saw France was celebrating ‘Victory Day,’ but we didn’t. And I saw France was celebrating another ‘victory day’ for World War II, and other countries were celebrating. They were all celebrated. We’re the one that won the wars.”

Trump had previously mentioned the idea in May on Truth Social, when he suggested May 8 be recognized as Victory Day for World War II. However, the proclamation issued Monday initially left out the new title.

“From now on, we’re going to say Victory Day for World War I and World War II. And we could do for plenty of other wars, but we’ll start with those two. Maybe someday somebody else will add a couple of more, because we won a lot of good ones,” he said.

Trump added that he was inspired after observing how other nations commemorate their victories. “When I see other countries celebrating Victory Day, I watched it. I watched UK. I watched Russia. They were celebrating Victory Day … and I said, ‘We got to have a Victory Day.’ Nobody even talked about it in our country.”

The announcement came after Trump laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, facing strong winds and freezing temperatures. Wearing a scarf and gloves, he stood beside Vice President JD Vance, an Iraq War veteran, and Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins.

“Our heroes have lived through unthinkable nightmares so we could live the American dream — and the American dream is coming back again, stronger than ever before, and you’ll see that as the next few years evolve,” Trump said.

He also addressed ongoing national issues, including the government shutdown that has left 1.4 million federal employees without pay and delayed food-stamp assistance for nearly 42 million Americans. “We’re opening up our country. Should have never been closed,” he said, mentioning a recent visit to a wounded soldier at Walter Reed military hospital.

Arlington National Cemetery, which holds the remains of about 400,000 people, is located across the Potomac River from Washington on land once owned by the family of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Trump has also proposed building a triumphal arch nearby to mark the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Smash burger with cheddar cheese and caramelized onions, served with fries
74 Items
Sports

Veterans Day 2025: Free Meals & Deals Around Indianapolis

Monumental Marathon
Local

Two Runners Die With “Separate Medical Emergencies” During Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Micah Beckwith
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

More Bad Press For Micah Beckwith

Hannah Nash
Local

Muncie Woman Arrested Again, Facing Charges of Child Molesting

Michael Kevin Jones
Local

19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Murder of 16-Year-Old Boy

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Local

Licensing Law Confusion Hits The Indiana Beauty Industry

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close