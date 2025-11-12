Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Donald Trump’s Swing And A Miss

Laura Ingraham pushes back on Trump regarding H-1B visas

Published on November 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP-SOUTH CAROLINA
Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Donald Trump’s Swing And A Miss. Laura Ingraham pushes back on Trump regarding H-1B visas.

Tony Katz:  

Okay. One of the hardest things it seems for people to do is to honestly assess the situation. And we have seen that in the world of MAGA-ville. And oh, once I say MAGA-ville, I have people yelling at me. So let me start clearly with I don’t give a damn that you can’t criticize Donald Trump. Sure I can when he does something wrong, I say so, I’m a grown up. All I’ll have Steve Bannon yelling at me, But who cares taris or taxes? I apologize for nothing. President Trump did an interview with Laura Ingraham, and allow me to give all the credit in the world to Laura Ingraham, who did an absolutely we spectacular job in this interview pushing back on President.


Trump, proving that yes, indeed, it can be done, and it should be done. So, part of this conversation was about H-1B visas bringing in people from other countries to work in the United States… and certainly no American president should ever be saying we don’t have the talent. It sounds awful. He goes about explaining himself and Laura Ingraham shows that you can push back and you can do this. It’s allowed.

Listen to the “Donald Trump’s Swing And A Miss” discussion in full here:    

Today’s Popcorn Moment: 

Today on the Marketplace: 

What’s that TV Theme Song? 

Listen to the Show in Full here:     

Watch the show here:   

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!  

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM   

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST    

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts    

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify    

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio    

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Smash burger with cheddar cheese and caramelized onions, served with fries
74 Items
Sports

Veterans Day 2025: Free Meals & Deals Around Indianapolis

Monumental Marathon
Local

Two Runners Die With “Separate Medical Emergencies” During Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

Micah Beckwith
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

More Bad Press For Micah Beckwith

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Hannah Nash
Local

Muncie Woman Arrested Again, Facing Charges of Child Molesting

Michael Kevin Jones
Local

19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Murder of 16-Year-Old Boy

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Local

Licensing Law Confusion Hits The Indiana Beauty Industry

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close