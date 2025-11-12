Donald Trump’s Swing And A Miss. Laura Ingraham pushes back on Trump regarding H-1B visas.

Tony Katz:

Okay. One of the hardest things it seems for people to do is to honestly assess the situation. And we have seen that in the world of MAGA-ville. And oh, once I say MAGA-ville, I have people yelling at me. So let me start clearly with I don’t give a damn that you can’t criticize Donald Trump. Sure I can when he does something wrong, I say so, I’m a grown up. All I’ll have Steve Bannon yelling at me, But who cares taris or taxes? I apologize for nothing. President Trump did an interview with Laura Ingraham, and allow me to give all the credit in the world to Laura Ingraham, who did an absolutely we spectacular job in this interview pushing back on President.