Donald Trump’s Swing And A Miss
Donald Trump’s Swing And A Miss. Laura Ingraham pushes back on Trump regarding H-1B visas.
Okay. One of the hardest things it seems for people to do is to honestly assess the situation. And we have seen that in the world of MAGA-ville. And oh, once I say MAGA-ville, I have people yelling at me. So let me start clearly with I don’t give a damn that you can’t criticize Donald Trump. Sure I can when he does something wrong, I say so, I’m a grown up. All I’ll have Steve Bannon yelling at me, But who cares taris or taxes? I apologize for nothing. President Trump did an interview with Laura Ingraham, and allow me to give all the credit in the world to Laura Ingraham, who did an absolutely we spectacular job in this interview pushing back on President.
Trump, proving that yes, indeed, it can be done, and it should be done. So, part of this conversation was about H-1B visas bringing in people from other countries to work in the United States… and certainly no American president should ever be saying we don’t have the talent. It sounds awful. He goes about explaining himself and Laura Ingraham shows that you can push back and you can do this. It’s allowed.
Listen to the “Donald Trump’s Swing And A Miss” discussion in full here:
Today’s Popcorn Moment:
Today on the Marketplace:
What’s that TV Theme Song?
Listen to the Show in Full here:
Watch the show here:
Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!
Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify