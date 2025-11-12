Listen Live
Veterans Share HILARIOUS Military Stories!

Published on November 11, 2025

In honor of Veteran’s Day, Hammer and Nigel wanted to hear from those who’ve served.

We’re sure there are a lot of memorable moments that could be shared like heartfelt moments or intense in the line of duty calls, but since it is the Hammer and Nigel Show we asked vets to call-in with their fonder moments – and boy, they did not disappoint.

From a former Marine getting sweet revenge against an unpopular sergeant to an army vet witnessing a recruit hit the ground running during a basic training exercise, these tales had Hammer and Nigel laughing out loud!

Listen to these awesome vets tell their hilarious stories:

