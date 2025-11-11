Source: Boston Globe / Getty

If You’re Unhappy With The Election Results, Blame Women. This is a cultural problem, because when we look at unmarried women versus married women, the political gap between men and women effectively disappears even among young women.

Tony Katz:

There is a story going around, put it in a kind of view of, well, we got to understand why it is Republicans lost in New Jersey and Virginia, New York. And maybe the answer is because it’s New Jersey and Virginia and New York. But now it’s about you know, you think Democrats are having a hard time attracting Republican men or young men. Check out the problem the Republicans are having attracting young women. So is that actually the case? Tony Katz, Tony Katz today, good to be with You find everything I do over at Tony Katz dot com. Amber Duke joins me right now. You know her work from The Daily Caller, where she’s a senior editor. She’s also the host of the show Rising at theHill.com. And Amber, it was your contemporary at the Daily Caller. Her name is Natalie Sandoval, and she wrote a piece about the election results and it was if you’re unhappy with the election results, blame women.



And that’s just that’s just so great. I always it’s always good when people are going into the uh, the you know the problem is suffrage conversation there the that’s not what Natalie means here, but rather there’s been this conversation this this Republicans have an issue with reaching out to and grabbing as voters young women, and certainly we have seen women who askew left outrageously left, and the election of Mamdani e shows that in the exit polling. Is there an issue that the Republican Party has with being able to find itself to be attractive with young women?

Listen to the “If You’re Unhappy With The Election Results, Blame Women” discussion in full here:

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show here:

Archived episodes here:

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio