Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz Today

If You’re Unhappy With The Election Results, Blame Women

This is a cultural problem, because when we look at unmarried women versus married women, the political gap between men and women effectively disappears even among young women.

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Women's March On Washington
Source: Boston Globe / Getty

If You’re Unhappy With The Election Results, Blame Women. This is a cultural problem, because when we look at unmarried women versus married women, the political gap between men and women effectively disappears even among young women.

Tony Katz:  

There is a story going around, put it in a kind of view of, well, we got to understand why it is Republicans lost in New Jersey and Virginia, New York. And maybe the answer is because it’s New Jersey and Virginia and New York. But now it’s about you know, you think Democrats are having a hard time attracting Republican men or young men. Check out the problem the Republicans are having attracting young women. So is that actually the case? Tony Katz, Tony Katz today, good to be with You find everything I do over at Tony Katz dot com. Amber Duke joins me right now. You know her work from The Daily Caller, where she’s a senior editor. She’s also the host of the show Rising at theHill.com. And Amber, it was your contemporary at the Daily Caller. Her name is Natalie Sandoval, and she wrote a piece about the election results and it was if you’re unhappy with the election results, blame women.


And that’s just that’s just so great. I always it’s always good when people are going into the uh, the you know the problem is suffrage conversation there the that’s not what Natalie means here, but rather there’s been this conversation this this Republicans have an issue with reaching out to and grabbing as voters young women, and certainly we have seen women who askew left outrageously left, and the election of Mamdani e shows that in the exit polling. Is there an issue that the Republican Party has with being able to find itself to be attractive with young women?

Listen to the “If You’re Unhappy With The Election Results, Blame Women” discussion in full here: 

Listen to the show in full here:  

Watch the show here: 

Archived episodes here

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Monumental Marathon
Local

Two Runners Die With “Separate Medical Emergencies” During Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

Micah Beckwith
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

More Bad Press For Micah Beckwith

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Whitestown Police
Local

Woman Killed During Home Invasion in Whitestown

Hannah Nash
Local

Muncie Woman Arrested Again, Facing Charges of Child Molesting

Michael Kevin Jones
Local

19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Murder of 16-Year-Old Boy

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Oh Deer
Sports

New Rules for Indiana Deer Hunting Season 2025

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close