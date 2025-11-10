Listen Live
Visitation Held for Woman Shot and Killed in Whitestown

Published on November 10, 2025

Visitation for Whitestown Woman
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A visitation was held Sunday afternoon for Maria Florinda Rios Perez, a woman who was killed outside a Whitestown home.

Mourners filed into Sprowl Funeral & Cremation Care at noon to honor the 32-year-old wife and mother.

Whitestown Police say she arrived at a mistaken address for a cleaning job, Wednesday morning, when she was shot and killed in The Heritage subdivision.

The tragic death has led to an outpouring of sympathy, with nearly $200,000 raised for her family in online fundraisers. A group of supporters plan to demonstrate outside the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday, as prosecutors determines potential charges.

“Maria was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a caring sister, and a cherished daughter,” her obituary reads. “She was known for her beautiful spirit, her kindness toward others, and the love she poured into her family every single day.”

Following the visitation, the Viva Nueva Pentecostés church hosted a Celebration of Life at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

