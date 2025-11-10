Boone County Prosecutor Begins Review of Cleaning Woman’s Death

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The Boone County Prosecutor’s Office has received the initial investigative report into the fatal shooting of Maria Florinda Rios Perez de Velasquez in Whitestown last week.

Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said their grateful for the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department for their professionalism and thorough investigation.

“Their work ensures that every piece of evidence is properly documented and preserved,” Eastwood said.

Rios Perez de Velasquez was working with her husband as part of a cleaning crew when they arrived at the wrong address in a Whitestown neighborhood on Wednesday, Nov. 5. She died after being shot on the front porch of the home.

Eastwood said they will immediately review every piece of evidence and continue working closely with Whitestown Police over the next several days before they come to a decision. Indiana’s Stand Your Ground law is also being taken into consideration in this case.

“This is a heartbreaking case for everyone involved,” said Eastwood. “As prosecutors, our responsibility is to review the facts and apply Indiana law impartially and fairly.

The Boone County Prosecutor’s Office will release more information when they are legally permitted to do so. It’s possible they will announce their next steps in this case by the end of the week.

Justice requires patience and we ask for the community’s understanding as we work diligently to reach the right decision under Indiana law,” Eastwood added.

Eastwood said their hearts remain with Mrs. Rios Perez de Velasquez’s loved ones. A “gathering for justice” is planned to be held by friends of the family outside the prosecutor’s office on Monday.