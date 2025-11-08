Listen Live
No. 2 Indiana Stays Unbeaten After Wild Finish at Penn State

The Hoosiers are now 10-0 and will return home to face Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium next week

Published on November 8, 2025

Omar Cooper
Source: Indiana Football / Indiana Football

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Hoosier wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. came through when it mattered most, pulling in a toe-tapping catch in the back of the end zone with 36 seconds left to give No. 2 Indiana a 27-24 win over Penn State in Happy Valley.

It’s the Hoosiers’ first-ever win at Beaver Stadium after 13 tries. Cooper’s touchdown capped a 73-yard drive led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who was sacked on the first play but bounced back to lead Indiana down the field in just over a minute.

Cooper finished the game with six catches for 32 yards and that game-winning score. Mendoza completed 19 of 30 passes for 218 yards, a touchdown, and one interception.

Indiana led 17-7 at halftime with rushing touchdowns from Mendoza and Kaelon Black and a 28-yard field goal from Nico Radicic.

The Hoosiers are now 10-0 and will return home to face Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium next week.

