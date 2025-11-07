Source: (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

AG Todd Rokita Suing IPS. Sanctuary policies are bad in any context, but they are especially troubling in our schools.

Tony Katz:

Let’s start, sir, with what it is that we’re saying here. You’re going about this lawsuit against IPS, for ignoring immigration law, interfering with ICE. Is this because of what they’ve said or is this because of something they’ve done?

Todd Rokita:

Hey, Tony, good to be with you. Really it started January eighth when ICE reached out to me and they needed help because they were getting stonewalled by IPS. And the reason they were getting stonewalled is because there was a child of an illegal alien who was at the school. Now you remember, Kristi Noem advertised the idea of self-deporting, and that resulted in thousands of thousands of people here legally deporting themselves voluntarily so that they might have a chance later in life to come back the right way without being penalized. Well, there was a father here in Indianapolis who wanted to do just that, and so he contacted the school to get his kid so that they could go back to wherever they came from. The school wouldn’t give up the kid, and so ICE reached out to us and we inquired. We started an investigation that led to phone calls, that led to letters that were ultimately ignored by IPS, and it led us to discovering that they have a pretty clear policy so in writing that forbids their employees from cooperating with ICE unless the superintendent approves not collecting or maintaining anything about immigration status. And not allowing any law enforcement or ICE law enforcement into any non-public areas of the school.

