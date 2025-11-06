Source: Former State Rep. Todd Rokita, Republican Nominee for State Attorney General, says Obamacare has failed. PHOTO: Chris Davis/Emmis

Indiana AG Todd Rokita wants National Guard Sent To Indianapolis. People are angry with Todd Rakita. Why aren’t they angry with mayor Joe Hogsett? Why is this something that’s so difficult for them?

Tony Katz:

Attorney General Tod Rokita, he’s the Attorney General of Indiana. Well, it’s President Trump to send National Guard to Indianapolis.

People are angry with Todd Rokita. Why aren’t you angry with your mayor? Why? Why is this something that’s so difficult for you? Stop being focused on politics first? For what reason? Oh, they’re a Democrat, we can’t complain. Joe Hogsett hired people who were sexually harassed women, who are utilizing their power over women to demand favors from them, and Joe Hogsett was making women feel uncomfortable. And the women of Indianapolis have nothing to say. You have nothing to say about crime; you have nothing to say about women being abused. How come we’re not supposed to notice that you’re the ones allowing this to happen, giving it license. Lots of women leaders, so I’m told in Indianapolis, yet where are you? And lots of people who want to do something about crime but aren’t willing to do any work to do that. What’s wrong with what it is? Todd Rokita said here, I argue nothing, but there’s something wrong with the silence of Marion County Hoosiers that allow for this to constantly happen, and they don’t say enough already, no, nothing, but okay, as long as it’s a Democrat, as long as a Republican isn’t running this city, that’s just weird as hell

Man. By the way, a world where democrats make things worse and worse and nobody pushes back. That’s New York. I mean, that’s what you want, Marion County. It’s what you’re gonna get, and pretty soon even guys like me will stop caring. I don’t know what happens then, but man, it can’t be good. Can’t be good.

