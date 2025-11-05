State Rep Ben Smaltz Reacts to Indiana Gaming Commission Report Identifying Auburn as Possible Casino Site

Rep Ben Smaltz of Auburn

AUBURN, Ind.–A report from the Indiana Gaming Commission recently identified Auburn as one of two potential locations for a casino relocation within the state.

“While this report has generated discussion across the community, I want to be clear – I am not aware of any formal proposal or organized effort to locate a casino in Auburn. If this were something the community wanted to pursue, an independent review should be conducted to assess potential social, traffic and infrastructure impacts to the community,” said Republican State Rep. Ben Smaltz of Auburn.

The report examined four potential locations across Indiana and found a site near Interstate 69 and State Road 8 in Auburn that ranked among the top options for the casino. It also said downtown Indianapolis would be the most profitable option.

Smaltz emphasized that casino relocation can bring about its own set of challenges.

“Research has shown that expanded gambling access can lead to higher rates of addiction, financial hardship, family strain and, in some cases, public safety concerns,” Smaltz said.

He is reminding Hoosiers that Indiana is already the seventh largest gaming state in the nation, with a well-established and heavily regulated industry that generates hundreds of millions of dollars in both state and local tax revenue that supports community programs.

“We must be cautious and thoughtful of our constituents before moving forward,” Smaltz said.