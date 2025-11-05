Steichen: Expect Sauce Gardner to Play Sunday in Germany

Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Newly-acquired Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner is expected to play for the team this Sunday in Germany against the Falcons.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said during media availability on Wednesday that Gardner did practice and as long as he clears concussion protocol, the plan is for him to make his Colts debut on Sunday in Berlin.

Gardner missed the Jets Week 8 game due to a concussion. Last week, Gardner rested and remained in concussion protocol while New York was on a bye.

Steichen is excited about adding the All-Pro corner to the team. He said he spoke with him over the phone on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I think he’s excited for a new chapter in his career,” Steichen said. “To get a guy in the building like that, it just elevates everybody around us.”

The Colts traded for Gardner right before the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday. Indianapolis sent two first-round draft picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to New York in the deal, one that Steichen believes puts the team in an even better spot.

“We’ve got a lot of belief in our football team and when you make moves like that, it’s huge, it boosts the confidence of everybody,” Steichen said.

Steichen was also asked if he talked with AD Mitchell before he was shipped to the Jets.

“We talked to him right before the trade happened,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for AD, I think he’s a talented player, and I wish him all the best.”

Gardner will wear No. 1, the jersey number previously worn by wideout Josh Downs, who takes No. 2.

Sunday’s game against Atlanta in Berlin, Germany kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET.