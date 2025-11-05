Listen Live
Local

Rokita Wants Trump to Send National Guard to Indianapolis

Rokita Wants President Trump to Send National Guard to Indianapolis

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said President Trump "should absolutely add Indianapolis to his list of cities to send the National Guard to."

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita wants President Trump to send the National Guard to Indianapolis.

Rokita expressed his concerns in a post made to social media, saying President Trump “should absolutely add Indianapolis to his list of cities to send the National Guard to.” This comes after at least 14 people were shot and four others were stabbed in the city over last weekend.

There have been 136 homicides so far in 2025, according to a report released on November 1 by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Nearly all of those homicides involved firearms.

President Trump has already deployed the National Guard to other major U.S. cities this year including Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith And Diego Morales Are Losers

Joe Hogsett at a council meeting
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Mayor Joe Hogsett Blames Bar Owner For Downtown Violence

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Whitestown Police
Local

Woman Killed During Home Invasion in Whitestown

Police Lights
Local

3 Shot at Downtown Indy Bar

Police lights
Local

One Person Dead in Madison County Plane Crash

Mechanical Skills Inc Groundbreaking
Local

Beech Grove Breaks Ground on Plumbing Apprenticeship School

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close