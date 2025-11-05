Rokita Wants President Trump to Send National Guard to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita wants President Trump to send the National Guard to Indianapolis.

Rokita expressed his concerns in a post made to social media, saying President Trump “should absolutely add Indianapolis to his list of cities to send the National Guard to.” This comes after at least 14 people were shot and four others were stabbed in the city over last weekend.

There have been 136 homicides so far in 2025, according to a report released on November 1 by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Nearly all of those homicides involved firearms.

President Trump has already deployed the National Guard to other major U.S. cities this year including Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C.