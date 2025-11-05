Avon Area Voters Approve Renewal of Operating Referendum

INDIANAPOLIS — The Avon Community School Corporation’s funding referendum has been renewed.

An unofficial report from the Hendricks County Voter Registration Office said about 64.5% of those who did cast a ballot on the issue voted to renew ACSC’s referendum.

Of the 42,681 people eligible to vote on the issue, just over 7,700 people did during a special election on Tuesday night. That’s about an 18% voter turnout.

“I am thrilled to tell you that the Avon-Washington Township voters have once again rallied around our 11,000 students and 1,600 employees by voting yes for the renewal of our 2018 operating referendum,” Avon Schools Superintendent Scott Wyndham said in a video posted to the school’s website following Tuesday’s special election.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“This vote of confidence from our community is a reminder that their hard work is recognized and valued,” Wyndham added. ” As we said throughout the campaign, ‘strong community, strong schools.'”

Voters were asked this exact question during Tuesday’s election:

Shall Avon Community School Corporation continue to impose increased property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and businesses for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of providing funding to maintain reduced class sizes, maintain competitive compensation to attract and retain teaching staff, and maintain instructional supports and opportunities for students, while changing the previously approved maximum rate from $0.35 to $0.33?

It’s possible that Indiana’s public schools could lose up to $750 million in funding through 2028 under Senate Enrolled Act 1. The main purpose of SEA 1 is to reduce Hoosiers’ property tax bills and cap yearly property tax increases at 1% in 2027 and 2% in 2028.

Referendums are a way for school districts to bring in additional funding that’s not mandated by the state. Since 2010, local municipalities have been allowed to pass referendums, which cannot be longer than eight years in length.

“I assure you that Avon Schools will continue to model transparency, accountability and wise stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” said Wyndham.

Voters in the Northwest Allen County Schools area rejected their referendum Tuesday night. The vote was 54% no, 46% yes.

NACS Superintendent Wayne Barker said they are disappointed by the results, but “respect the decision of our voters.”