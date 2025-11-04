Listen Live
Local

Team Braun Keeps Donor Dollars Flowing Post-Election

Less than a year into his first term, Gov. Mike Braun is proving that his campaign trail momentum didn’t stop at the Statehouse door.

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DHS Sec. Kristi Noem Holds A Press Conference In Indiana On Operation Midway Blitz Results
Source: Jamie Kelter Davis / Getty

Gov. Mike Braun’s fundraising network continues to draw major backing from Indiana’s business community less than a year into his first term, new Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show.

Two key committees — Team Braun and the Freedom and Opportunity Fund — have kept money flowing into Braun’s political orbit, even as one transitions from a campaign account into a political action committee (PAC). Together, they’ve raised and transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars to Braun-linked and Indiana Republican Party accounts.

Team Braun, a joint fundraising committee supporting both Braun’s state and federal political activities, has raised $432,500 so far this year and ended September with $77,943 in cash and no debt. Acting as a conduit for multi-beneficiary fundraising events, the PAC channels money to several accounts, including the Freedom and Opportunity Fund, Mike Braun for Indiana, and the Indiana Republican State Committee.

Meanwhile, Braun’s former campaign committee, Mike Braun for Indiana, rebranded earlier this year as the Freedom and Opportunity Fund. Its filings show limited new activity — just $18,207 in total receipts from January through June 2025, with no individual or committee donations. The account recorded $3,991 in candidate refunds and $12,316 in spending, mostly bank interest and vendor reimbursements.

From June through September, the PAC disbursed $354,556, almost all of it ($350,000) transferred to affiliated committees such as Team Braun. Operating costs were minor — about $3,457 — and no loans or independent expenditures were reported.

Team Braun’s filings reveal it raised $70,000 in September alone, nearly all from individual donors, and transferred $351,099 to allied committees, including $206,675 to Mike Braun for Indiana, $67,232 to the Freedom and Opportunity Fund, and $62,252 to the Indiana Republican State Committee’s federal account.

Large contributors giving $5,000 or more included Indiana business figures like Viswanath Atluri, Jordan Caldwell, Mark Elwood, and John Engelbrecht, along with major summer donors such as James Cornelius ($50,000) and Jeffrey Schwartz ($20,000).

Neither of Braun’s federal committees reported debts or loans. The joint fundraising structure keeps Braun’s donor network active and positions him as a key GOP fundraiser ahead of the 2026 and 2028 election cycles.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

Sean Tucker and Friends
Local

Hoosiers Hunker Down for Hurricane Melissa

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith And Diego Morales Are Losers

Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Rob Kendall: Micah Beckwith Is A Habitual Liar

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Joe Hogsett at a council meeting
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Mayor Joe Hogsett Blames Bar Owner For Downtown Violence

Police Lights
Local

3 Shot at Downtown Indy Bar

Bus Stop Shooting
Local

Fight Breaks Out on Bus; Shots Fired in Indianapolis

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close