NIPSCO’s New Gas Plant Could Impact Bills and Air

The project would include four combined-cycle turbines with generators and heat recovery steam units.

Published on November 4, 2025

Indiana Statehouse
Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

WHEATFIELD, Ind — A new NIPSCO natural gas plant could drive electricity costs, power reliability, and pollution levels for Hoosiers. Northern Indiana Public Service Co. has filed plans with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to build a 2,300-megawatt facility at its R.M. Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield.

The project would include four combined-cycle turbines with generators and heat recovery steam units. NIPSCO confirmed it has a contract to serve at least one data center but hasn’t shared details on cost or construction timelines.

The plant continues NIPSCO’s shift away from coal. The company plans to retire coal-fired units at Schahfer and has already announced a $644 million natural gas peaker unit.

If approved, it would be one of the largest natural gas projects in Indiana, meeting growing energy demand from new industrial users. Air permits show the plant would release about 7 million tons of carbon dioxide each year, making it the state’s third-largest industrial greenhouse gas emitter.

