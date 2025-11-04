Listen Live
Local

Indy Residents, Police Gather to Reflect and Heal

IMPD reports 136 homicides this year, including murders, self-defense cases, and accidental deaths

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indy Vigil
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday evening, Indianapolis police and Amazing Grace Christian Church hosted their annual Prayers for Our City vigil.

The event welcomed everyone, with police, community members, and church leaders coming together—not just to pray, but to create a space for healing and reflection.

Jamaican Baens lost his mom in March 2024; her death was ruled a homicide. He told News 8, “I believe in the power of prayer. It’s a wonderful thing. We all just thank God for allowing us to still be here.” Baens attended the vigil to be with his community and says he’s found peace.

IMPD reports 136 homicides this year, including murders, self-defense cases, and accidental deaths. Murders from January to September are down 24% compared with last year, and nonfatal shootings, robberies, and violent crimes are also down.

Still, leaders stress that any violence is too much. They want the city to know they’re united in making Indianapolis safer.

During the vigil, Chief Chris Bailey, church leaders, and residents shared moments of silence and prayer. Two women embraced as they grieved together.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

Sean Tucker and Friends
Local

Hoosiers Hunker Down for Hurricane Melissa

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith And Diego Morales Are Losers

Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Rob Kendall: Micah Beckwith Is A Habitual Liar

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Joe Hogsett at a council meeting
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Mayor Joe Hogsett Blames Bar Owner For Downtown Violence

Police Lights
Local

3 Shot at Downtown Indy Bar

Bus Stop Shooting
Local

Fight Breaks Out on Bus; Shots Fired in Indianapolis

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close