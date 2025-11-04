Indy Residents, Police Gather to Reflect and Heal

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday evening, Indianapolis police and Amazing Grace Christian Church hosted their annual Prayers for Our City vigil.

The event welcomed everyone, with police, community members, and church leaders coming together—not just to pray, but to create a space for healing and reflection.

Jamaican Baens lost his mom in March 2024; her death was ruled a homicide. He told News 8, “I believe in the power of prayer. It’s a wonderful thing. We all just thank God for allowing us to still be here.” Baens attended the vigil to be with his community and says he’s found peace.

IMPD reports 136 homicides this year, including murders, self-defense cases, and accidental deaths. Murders from January to September are down 24% compared with last year, and nonfatal shootings, robberies, and violent crimes are also down.

Still, leaders stress that any violence is too much. They want the city to know they’re united in making Indianapolis safer.

During the vigil, Chief Chris Bailey, church leaders, and residents shared moments of silence and prayer. Two women embraced as they grieved together.