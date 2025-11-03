Listen Live
DNA Solves 1996 Rape Case In Scott County

Published on November 3, 2025

Sammy Wayne Riley
Source: Indiana State Police / Indiana State Police

SCOTT COUNTY, IN – Decades after a violent crime shocked the local community, the Indiana State Police (ISP) Cold Case Unit has announced an arrest in a 1996 rape investigation in Scott County, Indiana.

ISP Cold Case Detective Matt Busick arrested Sammy Wayne Riley, 53, of La Follette, Tennessee — a former Scott County resident—on a felony rape charge on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Advanced DNA Technology Leads to Breakthrough

The original investigation began in September 1996 after an adult female victim reported being raped after leaving the former Austin Lounge in Austin, Indiana, with two men. Initial DNA analysis at the time did not lead to a positive identification.

The case remained unsolved until June 2025, when a breakthrough was made. An ISP forensic scientist utilized advanced DNA technology and techniques to identify a close genetic relative of the original suspect profile. This crucial lead allowed Detective Busick to conduct follow-up interviews and pinpoint Riley as the alleged assailant.

Working closely with the Scott County Prosecutor’s Office, detectives collected additional DNA samples to build the case.

Arrest and Charges

On October 29, 2025, a warrant was issued in Scott County for Riley’s arrest. Upon learning Riley had returned to Indiana for a family matter, Detective Busick coordinated with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

Sammy Riley was taken into custody without incident on Saturday and is currently being held at the Scott County Jail.

Charge:

Rape: Committed by Using or Threatening the Use of Force (Level 1 Felony)

The resolution of the 29-year-old case involved critical collaboration between the ISP Cold Case Unit, the Indiana State Police Laboratory in Indianapolis, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, and the Scott County Prosecutor’s Office.

