Pacer Forward Obi Toppin Set to Have Surgery on Right Foot
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers said Friday forward Obi Toppin has a partial stress fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot.
He is set to travel to New York for surgery on the injury, which he sustained on Sunday during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
So far this season, Toppin has played in three games, averaging 14 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. This is his third season with the Pacers.
