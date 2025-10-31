Listen Live
Are The Irsay Daughters Going To Sell The Indianapolis Colts?

Why are the Irsay daughters selling everything? Are the Colts going to be next?

Published on October 31, 2025

Colts Ownership Transition Team
Tony Katz:  

I have been watching with great curiosity the sale of the properties of the late Colts owner to the Irsay daughters, whom I do not know, I only want to do an interview. I only want to talk. It doesn’t even have to be on air. You all come; you come to the house. I have a cigar. It’s on me, happy to do it. I’d be I’d be thrilled to kind of dig into how you how you see things, because I have a question. When uh mister Irsay passed and you sold the house, it’s like, Okay, they don’t need that house, and then they sold this lake house, like okay, you don’t need the lake house, and then you realize they’re selling a lot of things. And then you learn that the Irsay collection is not going to go into a museum, something we can do right here in Indianapolis. It’s not going to get donated out. It’s going to be auctioned off. The story coming out that the guitars and the cultural artifacts they’re going to be sold. Christie’s is going to sell the collection in March.

I have questions. I don’t I know what it’s like. I’m guessing here. I want you to know this is pure speculation on my part but allow me in a moment of personal I know it’s like to grow up with a father where the relationship isn’t easy. I know it all too well. I do not know what your relationship was like. I want you to know what it looks like from the outside, and it’s not that it matters what it’s looking like from the outside. I want you to know it looks like you’re doing away with every single piece of your father. That’s what it looks like now.

Listen to the “Are The Irsay Daughters Going To Sell The Indianapolis Colts?” discussion in full here:  

Listen to the Show in Full here:     

Watch the show here:   

