Listen Live
Local

State Budget Committee Rejects SNAP Funding Recommendation

Indiana State Budget Committee Rejects SNAP Funding Recommendation

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link


SNAP Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is shown using the text. SNAP provides food benefits to low-income families
Andrii Dodonov

INDIANAPOLIS–Republicans on Indiana’s State Budget Committee rejected a proposal on Wednesday to allocate state surplus funds to assist low-income Hoosiers and food banks as federal SNAP benefits are set to expire.

”I think there are some options. From what I’m hearing, it’s probably a little too complicated to just be put on our agenda,” said State Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka), the State Budget Committee Chair.

Rep. Greg Porter urged Indiana leaders to take action to prevent hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers from losing food aid.

“We have over $1-2 billion in our surplus. You know, these are tough times. We have a rainy-day fund. It’s storming,” said Porter.

The current state budget includes a $300 million contingency fund, but State Budget Director Chad Ranney cautioned that transferring funds to SNAP recipients would be complicated.

“It’s not clear to me that there is an actual mechanism to get state dollars loaded on to EBT cards. I don’t know that that’s a viable alternative,” said Ranney.

Indiana may face increased SNAP costs in the future under changes from President Donald Trump’s administration, potentially costing the state up to $264 million more annually.

SNAP benefits are due to run out November 1 due to the government shutdown.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - State Government Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., does a television interview in the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Politics

Sen. Jim Banks Talks Democrat Motives for Gov’t Shutdown

A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr Testifies At Senate Finance Hearing
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Senator Ron Johnson: I Want To Eliminate Shutdowns For All Time

Bus Stop Shooting
Local

Fight Breaks Out on Bus; Shots Fired in Indianapolis

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Rob Kendall: Micah Beckwith Is A Habitual Liar

JAMAICA-WEATHER-HURRICANE-MELISSA
4 Items
National

LIVESTREAM: Hurricane Melissa Bears Down On Jamaica

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close