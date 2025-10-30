Indiana State Budget Committee Rejects SNAP Funding Recommendation





Andrii Dodonov

INDIANAPOLIS–Republicans on Indiana’s State Budget Committee rejected a proposal on Wednesday to allocate state surplus funds to assist low-income Hoosiers and food banks as federal SNAP benefits are set to expire.

”I think there are some options. From what I’m hearing, it’s probably a little too complicated to just be put on our agenda,” said State Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka), the State Budget Committee Chair.

Rep. Greg Porter urged Indiana leaders to take action to prevent hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers from losing food aid.

“We have over $1-2 billion in our surplus. You know, these are tough times. We have a rainy-day fund. It’s storming,” said Porter.

The current state budget includes a $300 million contingency fund, but State Budget Director Chad Ranney cautioned that transferring funds to SNAP recipients would be complicated.

“It’s not clear to me that there is an actual mechanism to get state dollars loaded on to EBT cards. I don’t know that that’s a viable alternative,” said Ranney.

Indiana may face increased SNAP costs in the future under changes from President Donald Trump’s administration, potentially costing the state up to $264 million more annually.

SNAP benefits are due to run out November 1 due to the government shutdown.