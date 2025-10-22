Source:

More Butter, More Steaks: Matt Bair Weighs in on Health Trends

In a lively segment on Tony Katz and the Morning News, Matt Bair joined the conversation to discuss the latest health guidance from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which has sparked a wave of excitement among food lovers.

Kennedy, now Secretary of Health and Human Services, is advocating for a shift in dietary guidelines, encouraging Americans to embrace foods traditionally labeled as unhealthy—like butter, cheese, and red meat.

Bair, known for his health-conscious lifestyle, shared his perspective on the topic.

While he admitted to being more of a chicken eater, he didn’t shy away from endorsing the occasional steak, especially for special occasions.

“I’ll always enjoy a steak,” Bair said, emphasizing the importance of balance and moderation in any diet.

The conversation took a humorous turn as Tony Katz celebrated the vindication of red meat and saturated fats, playfully declaring, “Steak is good for you—vindication!”

The duo also took aim at kale, with Bair humorously suggesting spinach as a more palatable alternative.

Kennedy’s push to reframe the narrative around saturated fats aligns with his broader critique of ultra-processed foods and refined carbohydrates as the real culprits of unhealthy diets.

This shift could challenge long-standing dietary norms, with Katz and Bair both agreeing that fats, when consumed wisely, are essential for a healthy lifestyle.

As the debate over dietary guidelines continues, one thing is clear: steak and butter lovers everywhere are savoring this moment of culinary redemption.