Prince Andrew Stripped of Titles After Epstein Flight Logs Emerge

Source: Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty

Prince Andrew has agreed to give up his remaining royal titles after renewed controversy surrounding his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision was made following discussions with King Charles and Prince William, with the King reportedly “glad” about the outcome.

The move follows the release of newly published flight logs showing Andrew listed on multiple trips aboard Epstein’s private jet. Records indicate he flew from Luton to Edinburgh with Ghislaine Maxwell in September 2006 and from New Jersey to the US Virgin Islands in 1999. He was also recorded travelling with Epstein, Maxwell, and others on separate flights in 2000 and 1999.

The US House Oversight Committee published the flight documents on Friday, adding to evidence discussed during Maxwell’s 2021 sex trafficking trial. One of Epstein’s pilots, Larry Visoski, testified that Andrew flew on the financier’s jet “a number of times.”

The family of Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein and Andrew of sexual abuse, said the development “vindicates” her. Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, told BBC Newsnight that she had been “a truth teller from the beginning.” Giuffre’s upcoming memoir reportedly details her claims that she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times after being trafficked by Epstein. Andrew has consistently denied all allegations, saying he “vigorously denies the accusations” and that they “distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family.”

Although Andrew remains a prince by birth and eighth in line to the throne, he will no longer hold royal titles or participate in official duties. He will be excluded from public royal events, including Christmas at Sandringham and the annual Garter service. His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will revert to her maiden name, losing her courtesy title of Duchess of York.

Giuffre’s brother said his family hopes to continue sharing her story, adding, “This is just one step of many.”