George Santos Walks Free After Trump’s Surprise Commutation

Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., publicly thanked former President Donald Trump on Saturday after Trump commuted his seven-year prison sentence for wire fraud and identity theft. Trump ordered Santos’ immediate release late Friday, calling his punishment excessive.

In a post on X, Santos expressed deep gratitude for Trump and his faith, writing, “Yesterday, I was given something I never thought I’d have again: a true second chance at life. … First and foremost, I want to thank our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for never abandoning me. … I also want to express my deepest gratitude to President Donald J. Trump.”

Santos said he spoke directly with Trump earlier that day and said it was a conversation he “will never forget.” The former congressman quoted Trump as saying that “no mistake, no hardship, and no fall from grace can take away the possibility of renewal.”

He also thanked his supporters and vowed to dedicate himself to “doing good” through advocacy for prison reform, citing Trump’s recent peace efforts in the Middle East as inspiration. Santos alleged that he was mistreated while at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, New Jersey, saying, “No one should ever be dehumanized or degraded like I was.”

In announcing the commutation, Trump described Santos as “somewhat of a rogue” but praised his loyalty to the Republican Party, writing, “At least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!”

Santos was sentenced in April to 87 months in prison after admitting to defrauding donors and stealing identities to finance his campaign.