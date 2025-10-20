Listen Live
Politics

George Santos Walks Free After Trump’s Surprise Commutation

Disgraced former Rep. George Santos is out of prison thanks to President Trump.

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Former congressman George Santos leaves court after sentencing
Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., publicly thanked former President Donald Trump on Saturday after Trump commuted his seven-year prison sentence for wire fraud and identity theft. Trump ordered Santos’ immediate release late Friday, calling his punishment excessive.

In a post on X, Santos expressed deep gratitude for Trump and his faith, writing, “Yesterday, I was given something I never thought I’d have again: a true second chance at life. … First and foremost, I want to thank our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for never abandoning me. … I also want to express my deepest gratitude to President Donald J. Trump.”

Santos said he spoke directly with Trump earlier that day and said it was a conversation he “will never forget.” The former congressman quoted Trump as saying that “no mistake, no hardship, and no fall from grace can take away the possibility of renewal.”

He also thanked his supporters and vowed to dedicate himself to “doing good” through advocacy for prison reform, citing Trump’s recent peace efforts in the Middle East as inspiration. Santos alleged that he was mistreated while at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, New Jersey, saying, “No one should ever be dehumanized or degraded like I was.”

In announcing the commutation, Trump described Santos as “somewhat of a rogue” but praised his loyalty to the Republican Party, writing, “At least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!”

Santos was sentenced in April to 87 months in prison after admitting to defrauding donors and stealing identities to finance his campaign.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Casino gambling roulette awaiting gamblers and tourist to spend money
Local

Casino Workers Strike

Rainfall Amounts
Local

NWS: Showers and Storms Could Be Strong in Indiana This Weekend

Mike Pruitt mugshot
Local

Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt Turns Himself in

Mark Sanchez Booking Photo
Local

Judge to Allow Cameras Inside Courtroom for Sanchez Case

Higher Life Smoke Shop
Local

Indy Smoke Shop Owner Responds to Recent Raid

Men's legs in white cotton socks on a white background. Men's feet in new socks. White background with space for text.
Education

Parents Strip Down To Make A Point At School Board Meeting

Hulu Streaming Media - Photo Illustration
Entertainment

Disney Is Officially Shutting Down Hulu After 20 Years

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close