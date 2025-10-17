Listen Live
Politics

INTERVIEW: Beau Bayh Talks Run for Indiana Secretary of State

Democratic candidate Beau Bayh stopped by the Kendall and Casey Show to discuss his campaign for Indiana Secretary of State.

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Beau Bayh photo
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Beau Bayh, a U.S. Marine Corps captain and member of the prominent Bayh political family, officially launched his campaign as a Democrat for Indiana Secretary of State earlier this month.

The grandson of former U.S. Senator Birch Bayh and son of former Indiana Governor Evan Bayh, he will face off against Republican incumbent Diego Morales, who announced his reelection bid earlier this year, saying there was “still so much more to do.”

In his campaign announcement, Bayh described himself as a seventh-generation Hoosier and an Indianapolis attorney who previously served as a law clerk in Bloomington.

“I’m running for Secretary of State to fix a corrupt office, and to take on a broken political system that doesn’t serve us,” Bayh said in a statement. He pledged to restore integrity and accountability to the office, criticizing what he called backroom deals and wasteful spending.

Bayh’s platform includes ensuring transparency in the use of taxpayer money, opposing excessive taxes on working families, maintaining fair and secure elections, and supporting new businesses that drive Indiana’s economy.

Beau Bayh joins Kendall and Casey to discuss his candidacy for Secretary of State:

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Police Tape
Local

Man Shot and Killed at Marathon Gas Station Saturday Evening

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local

Ex-IU Captain Charged in Basketball Scam

Rainfall Amounts
Local

NWS: Showers and Storms Could Be Strong in Indiana This Weekend

Mike Pruitt mugshot
Local

Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt Turns Himself in

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Facility Leaves Eight Dead
Local

Hogsett Faces Ethics Scandal Over City Deals

Mike Braun
News

Braun Comments On Rumor of National Guard Coming to Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close