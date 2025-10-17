INTERVIEW: Beau Bayh Talks Run for Indiana Secretary of State

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Beau Bayh, a U.S. Marine Corps captain and member of the prominent Bayh political family, officially launched his campaign as a Democrat for Indiana Secretary of State earlier this month.

The grandson of former U.S. Senator Birch Bayh and son of former Indiana Governor Evan Bayh, he will face off against Republican incumbent Diego Morales, who announced his reelection bid earlier this year, saying there was “still so much more to do.”

In his campaign announcement, Bayh described himself as a seventh-generation Hoosier and an Indianapolis attorney who previously served as a law clerk in Bloomington.

“I’m running for Secretary of State to fix a corrupt office, and to take on a broken political system that doesn’t serve us,” Bayh said in a statement. He pledged to restore integrity and accountability to the office, criticizing what he called backroom deals and wasteful spending.

Bayh’s platform includes ensuring transparency in the use of taxpayer money, opposing excessive taxes on working families, maintaining fair and secure elections, and supporting new businesses that drive Indiana’s economy.

Beau Bayh joins Kendall and Casey to discuss his candidacy for Secretary of State: