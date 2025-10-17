Listen Live
State Trooper Injured in 2-Car Crash

Indiana State Police say a trooper was injured Thursday evening after he was hit by another car while responding to a call.

Published on October 17, 2025

Indiana State Police symbol
PHOTO: Chris Davis

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police trooper was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Indianapolis on Thursday.

According to ISP, the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Keystone Avenue. They said the trooper, who was responding to a call at the time, was turning onto the road after exiting from I-465 westbound.

After stopping at a traffic light with their lights and sirens on, the trooper started to pull through the intersection when he was hit by a driver heading northbound on Keystone Avenue in a black 2025 Hyundai Tucson. The trooper was struck on the driver’s side of his vehicle.

Both the trooper and the other driver were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries.

Indiana State Police are investigating the collision. They don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

