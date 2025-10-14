Listen Live
TIME Magazine Did Trump Dirty w/ Cover Picture

Published on October 14, 2025

Imagine submitting several pictures of yourself to a national magazine. You send them pictures of you on your wedding day, prom, your best hair day, and instead of publishing any of those on the cover they choose your worst school picture.

“The picture may be the Worst of All Time.” President Trump took to Truth Social to share his feelings on TIME Magazine’s cover that celebrated his leadership in bringing peace to the Middle East.

Despite the flattering headline “His Triumph,” it seems the very unflattering picture they chose of Trump is what the president is focusing on.

“They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out.”

While the angle doesn’t capture his ‘good side,’ he luckily has tens of other TIME covers he can look back on fondly including Time magazine’s highly coveted person of the year title — which he has won twice, in 2016 and 2024.

