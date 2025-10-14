Listen Live
Local

ISP: Murder-Suicide Suspected in Spencer County

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Shooting in Spencer County
Indiana State Police

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind.–Police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide in Spencer County.

Police say they got a call at around 12:17 pm on Tuesday from 48-year-old Jamie Adkins. She said she shot her husband.

“Officers with the Santa Claus Police Department, Indiana State Police and Spencer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence in Santa Claus Indiana. Officers attempted to make contact with the female but were unsuccessful. Officers then made entry into the residence,” said State Police Sergeant John Davis.

Davis says when the officers went inside, they found 49-year-old John Adkins dead with gunshot wounds. Jamie also had a gunshot wound.

“Jamie Adkins was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Owensboro, Kentucky where she died from her injuries,” said Davis.

Autopsies will be conducted in Vanderburgh and Spencer Counties. Davis calls the investigation ongoing.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Police Tape
Local

Man Shot and Killed at Marathon Gas Station Saturday Evening

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Mugshot for Anthony Stout
Local

Former Marion County Bail Bondsman Sentenced to 38 Years in Prison

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local

Ex-IU Captain Charged in Basketball Scam

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Jets v Raiders
Local

Video Shows Mark Sanchez Stumbling Before Violent Encounter in Indy

Courtney Boose
Local

Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Friend Defends Perry Tole After Sanchez Stabbing

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close