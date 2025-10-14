Person Hit, Killed by School Bus in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A person was killed after being struck by a school bus in Tippecanoe County on Monday.

According to Indiana State Police, the person was trying to cross State Road 43 near County Road 600 North by two gas stations. Troopers responded to the area to investigate the crash at around 1:30 p.m.

A school bus with the Tippecanoe School Corporation was involved in the crash. There were no students on board at the time and no other injuries were reported.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office confirmed the person hit had died at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is now investigating the crash. ISP also received assistance from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, Battle Ground Police Department, Tippecanoe County EMS and Tippecanoe Township Fire Department.

The Tippecanoe School Corporation said the bus driver involved had been operating school buses for 27 years. Due to the school district’s policies, they will be placed on leave during the police investigation.