Indy Council Passes $1.7 Billion Budget After Debate

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS –The City-County Council passed a nearly $2 billion budget Monday night, but the vote didn’t come without fireworks.

Republicans accused Democrats of cutting off debate, saying the move silenced their voices. “I’m absolutely enraged by how they silenced so many voices,” said Minority Leader Brian Mowery. “What we saw tonight was a disgusting censorship of what the Democrats are doing right now.”

The budget passed 17-8, strictly along party lines. It’s the city’s ninth straight balanced budget and includes no tax increases. Key funding includes $11.7 million for homelessness reduction and $8.5 million for a new fire station on the east side.

The tension boiled over when Democrats moved to “call the question,” a procedural step that ends debate and forces a vote. Councilor Kristin Gibson introduced the motion, prompting Mowery to accuse her of trying to “rubber-stamp everything the mayor does.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Democrats defended the process. Councilor Dan Boots said the budget was shaped through months of bipartisan meetings starting in March. “This is the first budget in my six years where we were involved from the ground floor,” he said.

Boots added that while not all 25 council members were in those meetings, the working group kept the full caucus updated.

Mowery wasn’t convinced. He argued the process lacked transparency and said Democrats prioritized “pet projects” over core services. “We need to figure out what’s an actual priority versus a pet project,” he said. “If raising fees slows down development in my district, I welcome that.”

Despite the drama, the city moves forward with a budget the mayor’s office says balances investment and discipline. But Republicans left frustrated. “They’re punting the blame like we’ve seen the Colts do all season,” Mowery said. “But this is our city — and we can’t afford to punt on priorities.”