Indiana Could Get Heavy Rain and Storms Monday and Tuesday

The heaviest rain is expected late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Published on October 6, 2025

Rain
Source: @NWS / x

INDIANAPOLIS — After a stretch of dry, unusually warm weather, central Indiana is preparing for a wet start to the week, with heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms expected Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Much of Monday will stay warm and mostly dry, with highs near 80 degrees. But forecasters say rain will move in from the south later in the day.

“We’re expecting rain chances to increase later this afternoon, mainly moving in from the south,” said Cody Moore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “Most of the day won’t be a washout, but conditions will start to deteriorate heading into the evening.”

The heaviest rain is expected late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, especially along and south of Interstate 70, where multiple rounds of storms could trigger flash flooding.

“The heaviest rain is likely to fall overnight into early Tuesday morning,” Moore said. “Areas along and south of I-70 could see several rounds of storms, and if those hit the same spots repeatedly, flash flooding becomes a real concern.”

While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, heavy downpours could overwhelm storm drains and low-lying areas. Even non-severe storms may cause localized flooding after the dry stretch.

Tuesday morning’s commute could also be tricky.

“When rain finally returns after a dry stretch like this, all the oil and residue on the roads can make for slick driving,” Moore said. “The Tuesday morning commute could be messy, especially in areas that see heavier totals overnight.”

Rain should taper off by midday Tuesday, bringing cooler and more typical fall-like temperatures.

