1 Person Seriously Injured from Explosion in Plainfield Home

The Plainfield Fire Territory is working to determine what caused an explosion at a home in Plainfield Sunday night.

Published on October 6, 2025

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A person was hospitalized with serious injuries after an explosion and fire at a home in Plainfield Sunday night.

Crews with the Plainfield Fire Territory responded to a home in the 2100 block of Shadowbrook Drive at around 7:30 p.m. The house had some moderate damage to it from the explosion. A small fire was quickly put out when fire crews arrived too.

One person was taken from the scene to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators, including utility companies, are working to determine what caused the explosion.

