1 Person Seriously Injured from Explosion in Plainfield Home
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A person was hospitalized with serious injuries after an explosion and fire at a home in Plainfield Sunday night.
Crews with the Plainfield Fire Territory responded to a home in the 2100 block of Shadowbrook Drive at around 7:30 p.m. The house had some moderate damage to it from the explosion. A small fire was quickly put out when fire crews arrived too.
One person was taken from the scene to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators, including utility companies, are working to determine what caused the explosion.
SEE ALSO
- Indianapolis Colts Bounce Back, Dominate Las Vegas Raiders 40-6
- Updates About Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez’ Stabbing and Arrest
- Protesters Warn Democracy is “Under Threat” at Statehouse Rally
- Pilot Saved After Overnight Search in Orange County Woods
- A Week After Michigan Shooting, Indy Church Elder Urges Compassion
More from WIBC 93.1 FM