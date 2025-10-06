1 Person Seriously Injured from Explosion in Plainfield Home

Source: Plainfield Fire Territory

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A person was hospitalized with serious injuries after an explosion and fire at a home in Plainfield Sunday night.

Crews with the Plainfield Fire Territory responded to a home in the 2100 block of Shadowbrook Drive at around 7:30 p.m. The house had some moderate damage to it from the explosion. A small fire was quickly put out when fire crews arrived too.

One person was taken from the scene to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators, including utility companies, are working to determine what caused the explosion.