Brady Quinn Replaces Mark Sanchez for Colts vs. Raiders Broadcast After Trouble In Indy

Published on October 5, 2025

Indiana v Notre Dame - Playoff First Round
Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Fox Sports has announced that Brady Quinn will step in as the analyst for the Colts vs. Raiders broadcast on Sunday, following the sudden removal of Mark Sanchez.

Sanchez, who was originally scheduled to call the game alongside Adam Amin, was arrested in Indianapolis on Saturday after an incident involving stab wounds.

In response to the situation, Fox Sports quickly restructured its broadcast team.

Play-by-play announcer Chris Myers will join Quinn in the booth for the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The network’s swift adjustment ensures coverage continuity for the highly anticipated matchup.

Quinn, a former NFL quarterback and seasoned broadcaster, brings his expertise to the game, offering fans insightful analysis alongside Myers’ play-by-play commentary.

The Colts and Raiders game will proceed as scheduled, with the new broadcast team ready to deliver the action.

Brady Quinn Replaces Mark Sanchez for Colts vs. Raiders Broadcast After Trouble In Indy  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

