Inmate Dies at Marion County Adult Detention Center
INDIANAPOLIS — An inmate at the Adult Detention Center (ADC) died Friday morning.
Corrections staff found 52-year-old Fredrick Bennett around 12:45 a.m. and rendered medical assistance, but Bennett was declared dead after 1:15.
Officers are investigating Bennett’s death; they say pre-existing medical factors might have played a role. However, police are working to determine the cause of death.
Bennett had been at the Marion County Jail system nine times since 2008. His most recent arrest was on January 9 this year, where he was charged with:
- Armed Robbery (Level 3 Felony)
- Unlawful Carrying of a Gun (Level 5 Felony)
- Theft (Level 6 Felony)
