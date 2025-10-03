Listen Live
Inmate Dies at Marion County Adult Detention Center

Published on October 3, 2025

Police lights
Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS — An inmate at the Adult Detention Center (ADC) died Friday morning.

Corrections staff found 52-year-old Fredrick Bennett around 12:45 a.m. and rendered medical assistance, but Bennett was declared dead after 1:15.

Officers are investigating Bennett’s death; they say pre-existing medical factors might have played a role. However, police are working to determine the cause of death.

Bennett had been at the Marion County Jail system nine times since 2008. His most recent arrest was on January 9 this year, where he was charged with:

  • Armed Robbery (Level 3 Felony)
  • Unlawful Carrying of a Gun (Level 5 Felony)
  • Theft (Level 6 Felony)
