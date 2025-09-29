Listen Live
Police Say “Unverified Threat” was Made on Westfield High School

Published on September 29, 2025

Police lights
(PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

WESTFIELD, Ind.–The Westfield Police Department says there was an “unverified threat” of someone threatening to “shoot people” at Westfield High School Monday afternoon.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown while Westfield Police officers began searching and clearing the building,” said the Westfield Police Department.

They said there were no reports of shots being fired and no injuries of any kind. The lockdown was lifted at roughly 3:30 pm.

In an email sent to parents of students, the school acknowledged a “heavy police presence” on campus.

“Dear parents and staff,

Westfield High School is on lockdown due to a potential threat. Out of an abundance of caution, there is a heavy police presence on campus as law enforcement works to ensure the safety of all students and staff. All students are safe at this time.

We ask that you avoid the area at this time to allow emergency personnel to respond effectively.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”

