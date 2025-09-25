Councilor Boots Challenges AG, Indy Backs Immigrant Fund

Source: indy.gov / indy.gov

INDIANAPOLIS – At Wednesday’s meeting of the Indianapolis Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee, Councilor Dan Boots criticized Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for what he described as a “threatening” and misleading letter about city cooperation with federal authorities.

Boots said the letter followed a recent committee meeting where members questioned Sheriff Kerry Forestal about working with federal officials on violent juvenile cases. He argued Rokita’s office misrepresented that discussion.

“What I found somewhat offensive was when our Attorney General sent us a threatening letter,” Boots said. “There were blatant mischaracterizations in that press release.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Boots said the committee’s intent was to confirm the sheriff’s cooperation with federal authorities was being handled properly.

“To frame that as some kind of attack, and to suggest that we don’t stand for law and order, is an outright falsehood,” he said. “To say that crime is surging in our capital is a blatant lie, and it should not be coming from the Office of the Attorney General.”

As of Wednesday evening, Rokita’s office had not responded to the remarks.

The committee also confirmed that the city’s Immigrant Legal Defense Fund will continue at the same funding level as last year. Councilor Jessica McCormick said the program, though left out of the initial 2025 budget proposal, will be supported through alternative sources.

Andrew Merkley, director of the Office of Public Health and Safety, credited community partners with helping secure the funding.

McCormick added that she hopes to expand the fund in future years.

The Immigrant Legal Defense Fund provides legal assistance to immigrants facing deportation and related cases. It has received consistent backing from advocacy groups and city leaders.