Listen Live
Local

Councilor Boots Challenges AG, Indy Backs Immigrant Fund

The Immigrant Legal Defense Fund provides legal assistance to immigrants

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indy Council Reacts to Rokita
Source: indy.gov / indy.gov

INDIANAPOLIS – At Wednesday’s meeting of the Indianapolis Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee, Councilor Dan Boots criticized Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for what he described as a “threatening” and misleading letter about city cooperation with federal authorities.

Boots said the letter followed a recent committee meeting where members questioned Sheriff Kerry Forestal about working with federal officials on violent juvenile cases. He argued Rokita’s office misrepresented that discussion.

“What I found somewhat offensive was when our Attorney General sent us a threatening letter,” Boots said. “There were blatant mischaracterizations in that press release.”

Boots said the committee’s intent was to confirm the sheriff’s cooperation with federal authorities was being handled properly.

“To frame that as some kind of attack, and to suggest that we don’t stand for law and order, is an outright falsehood,” he said. “To say that crime is surging in our capital is a blatant lie, and it should not be coming from the Office of the Attorney General.”

As of Wednesday evening, Rokita’s office had not responded to the remarks.

The committee also confirmed that the city’s Immigrant Legal Defense Fund will continue at the same funding level as last year. Councilor Jessica McCormick said the program, though left out of the initial 2025 budget proposal, will be supported through alternative sources.

Andrew Merkley, director of the Office of Public Health and Safety, credited community partners with helping secure the funding.

McCormick added that she hopes to expand the fund in future years.

The Immigrant Legal Defense Fund provides legal assistance to immigrants facing deportation and related cases. It has received consistent backing from advocacy groups and city leaders.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Micah Beckwith
Local

Former Beckwith Senior Advisor Says Deepfake AI Topless Video Exists

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Georgetown Road Shooting
Local

Indy Police: Man Fired Into Crowd, Shot Victims as They Crawled Away

Sophie Igou
Local

Shelbyville Mother Charged with Neglect in Toddler’s Death

Local

Dump Truck Driver Dies in Crash at Danville Home

Micah Beckwith
Local

Lt. Gov. Beckwith Fights Back Against Former Staffer

USA - Politics - Bush Participates in Martin Luther King Jr Day of Service
18 Items
Entertainment

Secret (and Not-So-Secret) Talents of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots

Bright colorful autumn leaves texture background. Oak leaves close-up.
10 Items
Education

10 Fun Facts About Fall

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close