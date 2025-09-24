Listen Live
Not One Hoosier Penny For Communist China

Good reporting from the IndyStar and pro-active state senator force the Indiana Public Retirement System to divest from Hong Kong (which is a part of China).

Published on September 24, 2025

CHINA-POLITICS
Source: PEDRO PARDO / Getty

Tony Katz:  

How did it come to be that someone could say out loud, Hong Kong’s not a part of China. What are you talking about? How is that possible? How did it come to be that we did any investing through the pension system or anywhere else into China? And how did it come to be that Jacob Stewart of the IndyStar and some rather good reporting noticed it, and we actually saw a government be responsive.

State Senator Chris Garten joins us right now from forgive me the 45th District. He sits on Appropriations, Rules and Legislative Procedure, Joint Rules, Tax and Physical Policy Committees. So this is how I know the story, sir, and I appreciate you taking the time because this involves you, because, uh, what the Indiana pension folks said was, hey, we read the legislation and Hong Kong’s not part of China.

… and then they looked to you and you kind of gave them a frown. The story goes that Jacob Stewart discovered how the Indiana Public retirement system was investing in Hong Kong a little over thirty million dollars in funds. Did you know about this before the Jacob Stewart story or is that when you were made aware of it?

Listen to the "Not One Hoosier Penny For Communist China" discussion in full here:   

 Listen to the Show in Full here:     

Watch the show here:   

