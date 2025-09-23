Listen Live
Noblesville to Unveil Downtown Plan

Published on September 23, 2025

Noblesville city sign
Source: WISH-TV / other

NOBLESVILLE, IND.—Updated design concepts for the Embrace Downtown project will be unveiled at a public open house, offering residents a new look at the multi-phase plan to revitalize the city’s core. The event will be held on Monday, September 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The project, which aims to create a more welcoming and vibrant environment, will include improvements to infrastructure, pedestrian safety, and overall beautification of downtown Noblesville.

Attendees at the open house will be able to view updated renderings, learn more about the design, and ask questions directly to members of the project team.

According to Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen, the project is about more than just aesthetics. “This project is about building a strong foundation for downtown’s future while creating spaces where people want to gather, shop, and spend more time,” Jensen said.

For those unable to attend, the updated design concepts will be available online at http://www.EmbraceDowntownNoblesville.com after the open house. The website also allows members of the public to request a meeting with a project team member.

Additionally, Community Engagement Manager Aaron Head holds standing office hours every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Noble Coffee & Tea.

