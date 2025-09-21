Listen Live
Local

Colts Thrash Titans 41-20, Move to 3-0

Published on September 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Johnnie Izquierdo

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts are off to their best start in 16 years with a record of 3-0. Their latest victory was Sunday afternoon over the Tennessee Titans 41-20 at Nissan Stadium.

They started off the game with a 32-yard interception by Kenny Moore that he returned for a touchdown on a pass from Titans quarterback Cam Ward that was intended for Tony Pollard. Moore later had to leave the game with an injury.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 102 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns. Their starting quarterback Daniel Jones completed 18 of 25 passes for 228 yards and a passing touchdown. He has three passing and three rushing touchdowns on the season.

The Titans committed eight penalties for 68 yards. They dropped to 0-3 with the loss.

The Colts face the 2-1 Los Angeles Rams next Sunday at 4:05 pm.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Micah Beckwith
Local

Former Beckwith Senior Advisor Says Deepfake AI Topless Video Exists

Mourners In Indiana Gather For Vigil Honoring Charlie Kirk
Local

Charlie Kirk Remembered at Indiana University

Gov. Mike Braun
Local

Gov Braun: Data Centers Must Deliver Real Value to Indiana

Sophie Igou
Local

Shelbyville Mother Charged with Neglect in Toddler’s Death

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local

Indiana Senator Jim Banks Targets Discord Over Violent Acts

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Politics

Kendall And Casey

Google Data Center
Local

Data Center Disperse: More are Likely for Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close