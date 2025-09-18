Source: SOPA Images / Getty

The Next Battlefield Very Much Looking Like Terminator. The Ukraine – Russia war is heavily using automated drones on their enemy. According to Major Mike Lyons he doesn’t think the Russians have full control over some of their autonomous systems

Tony Katz:

I thought it was odd when the retired General Kellogg, who’s a special envoy for President Trump, said that he and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Dan Razin Kane, told him that Russia is losing this war with Ukraine because the data has not said such a thing. Now there are ebbs and there are flows. That we should be clear that the Russians don’t have a great army, and that they were supposed to be able to take Ukraine all those years ago, three years ago plus in three days, and then they decided to drive tanks across muddy fields, and now here we are still stuck in the mud in almost this level of World War I -esque, a trench warfare regarding taking a little bit of land, losing a little bit of land, taking a little losing a little bit of land. But in the main, Russia owned seventy to 90% of the Donbas, Donetsk and Luhansk. They owned 60 to 80% of another region called Zaporizhzhia, working its way down to Crimea. They attended Vladimir Putin attended the meeting with President Trump, and then nothing has happened, except for, of course, a drone attack on Poland. They don’t seem daunted. They seem like they’re moving forward, that they have the upper hand and they can get more concessions. But the Ukrainians are willing, and their drone strikes with these very weird looking drones, drones that look like they were made by the Wright Brothers a Kittyhawk, are ruining and destroying oil refineries and forcing the Russians to not be able to export gas, export energy, which is affecting them financially. Major Mike Lyons joins me right now, retired United States Army military analyst. Now let’s move it over to Russia and Ukraine. What we see is these very weird looking drones, sir. And when I say very weird, they don’t look like drones. They look like something you would build with your dad in the backyard out of plywood… these things are flying over one thousand kilometers right to hit Russian oil refineries with great success. Talk to me about what these planes are. How did they get this technology to the even though it looks so crude to rudimentary, and what effect is it having?

Listen to the “The Next Battlefield Very Much Looking Like Terminator” discussion in full here:

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show here:

Archived episodes here:

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio