Listen Live
Local

Teenager Arrested in Carmel for July Indy Shooting

Police credited community tips, tech upgrades, and teamwork for helping move the case forward.

Published on September 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS –A 16-year-old was arrested in Carmel last week in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Indianapolis’s south side in late July, police announced today.

The case dates back to the early morning of July 25, when officers responded to a crash near Griffin Road. They found 20-year-old Edier Hernandez-Rivera behind the wheel, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive.

Investigators found shell casings at the scene and spent weeks reviewing footage, talking to witnesses, and tracking leads. Eventually, they identified a teenage suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest on September 13. Two days later, the teen was found at a home in Carmel and taken into custody.

Police credited community tips, tech upgrades, and teamwork for helping move the case forward.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Joe Hogsett
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indianapolis Considering $18M Bailout Loan

FBI SEEKS HELP
Tony Katz Today

The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk Hits Home

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local

Indiana Supreme Court Bans Howard County Judge

The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen on a law enforcement vehicle
Local

Indiana Investors Among Victims in $62.5M Fraud Case

FBI SEEKS HELP
National

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk Mourned After Killing
Tony Katz + The Morning News

No Buildings Burned To The ground, No Riots Took Place

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Reportedly Shot At Utah Valley University
Local

Turning Point USA Indiana Remembers Kirk

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close