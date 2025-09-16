Teenager Arrested in Carmel for July Indy Shooting

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS –A 16-year-old was arrested in Carmel last week in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Indianapolis’s south side in late July, police announced today.

The case dates back to the early morning of July 25, when officers responded to a crash near Griffin Road. They found 20-year-old Edier Hernandez-Rivera behind the wheel, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive.

Investigators found shell casings at the scene and spent weeks reviewing footage, talking to witnesses, and tracking leads. Eventually, they identified a teenage suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest on September 13. Two days later, the teen was found at a home in Carmel and taken into custody.

Police credited community tips, tech upgrades, and teamwork for helping move the case forward.