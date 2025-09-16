Listen Live
WWE Returns to Indy: McIntyre Prepares For Wrestlepalooza

Published on September 15, 2025

Hold onto your folding chairs, Indy—Wrestlepalooza is rolling into town this Saturday night, and it’s bringing the chaos, the rivalries, and the pure adrenaline rush that only WWE can deliver. And leading the charge? None other than “The Scottish Warrior” himself—Drew McIntyre.

Drew didn’t pull any punches during his conversation with Hammer and Nigel—figuratively speaking. We asked about his upcoming match against Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, and McIntyre kept it real.

“At Wrestlepalooza I’m gong to take the only thing matters to him on this planet earth, and that’s the WWE Championship spot.”

For those who’ve followed McIntyre’s journey—from young upstart to WWE Champion and locker room leader—this match feels like a generational showdown. Cody Rhodes may have the legacy name and flashy suits, but Drew’s bringing brute strength, experience, and a chip on his shoulder the size of a kilted Claymore. He’s ready to take that title and he wants to do it in Indy.

The fans in Indy are unbelievable… I just couldn’t believe how loud everybody was for the Royal Rumble (hosted by Indy in 2024.) Every time we come to Indy, I can always go find something to eat, go the gym, people come up to me…and their telling me facts about my career that even I don’t remember.”

Along with McIntyre vs. Rhodes, the card is stacked with high-octane matches including John Cena battling Brock Lesner- ONE LAST TIME!

Catch Cena, McIntyre and the whole card stack live

Wrestlepalooza streams LIVE Saturday, Sept. 20, at 7 ET/4 PT on the ESPN APP and on Netflix.

